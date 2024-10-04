AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

NYSE:AXS opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,909,000 after acquiring an additional 152,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,538,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,928,000 after acquiring an additional 545,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,417,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after purchasing an additional 157,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

