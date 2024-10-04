Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Axos Financial worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

