Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 635,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

