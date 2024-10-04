B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.91. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 1,409 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOSC

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.79% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.