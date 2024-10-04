B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.90 ($6.86) and traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.22). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 530 ($7.09), with a volume of 8,591 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.49) to GBX 625 ($8.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £195.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 545.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 512.90. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 52.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £6,762.96 ($9,046.23). In other news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.04), for a total value of £143,072 ($191,375.07). Also, insider Daniel Topping bought 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,762.96 ($9,046.23). 84.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

