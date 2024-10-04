B. Riley Comments on The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE MCS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $512.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Marcus by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

