B. Riley Comments on The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $512.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Marcus by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.