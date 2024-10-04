B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,133 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

