B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,667 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.76 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

