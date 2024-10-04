B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $214.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $222.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.