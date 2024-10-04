B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,845,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 168,919 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $6,890,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

