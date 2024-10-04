B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 17,702 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 248.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 264,578 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 322.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,662.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $6,290,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS FAPR opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

