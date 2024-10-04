B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 22,065 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period.

BATS FJAN opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

