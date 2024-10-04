B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after buying an additional 1,399,309 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 270,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 927,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.61 million. Research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

