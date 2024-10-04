B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,959.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,969.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,723.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,246.07.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

