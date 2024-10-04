B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.31 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.