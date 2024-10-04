B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.06 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.54.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.