B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 182,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.36 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.