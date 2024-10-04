B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

