B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,258 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 272,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,784,000 after acquiring an additional 703,620 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 188,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 980,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

