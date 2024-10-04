B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $237.35 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

