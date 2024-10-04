B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 172,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 82,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

