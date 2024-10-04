B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 729,633 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,324,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,387,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,087,409.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile



Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.



