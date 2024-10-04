B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 220.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AerCap by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AerCap by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $92.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. AerCap’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.