B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stifel Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,600,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $2,251,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

