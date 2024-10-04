B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Progressive by 548.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $116,852,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Progressive by 457.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,366,000 after buying an additional 534,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $252.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $138.69 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.58.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

