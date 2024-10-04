B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,583 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

Autodesk stock opened at $268.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

