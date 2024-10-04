B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,681 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $83.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

