B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Raised to $5.00

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 7,406,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,414,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 16.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

