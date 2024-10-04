Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.06.

Shares of BDGI stock traded down C$1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$33.21 and a 12-month high of C$51.50.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Julie Lee bought 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee bought 751 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

