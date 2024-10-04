Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $39,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $3,857,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ball by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BALL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

