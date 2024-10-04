Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,396 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,371,000 after buying an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 368,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 295,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

