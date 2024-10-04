Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 406,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $15,031,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,201,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 607,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $40.11. 34,246,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,056,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $67,867,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 794,120,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,363,972.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,650,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,547,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.