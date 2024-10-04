Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 47,698 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2,549.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.