Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 7,610 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 198,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after buying an additional 1,995,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

