Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,288 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OHI opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

