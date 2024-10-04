Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 30,600 United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.70% of United States Gasoline Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $74.57.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.