Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.47 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after purchasing an additional 192,042 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in BWX Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 402,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after purchasing an additional 530,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

