Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

XPO stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

