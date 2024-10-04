Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 646.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 559,521 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,531,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

