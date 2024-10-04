Bank of Montreal Can Sells 189 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $133,940,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.80.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

