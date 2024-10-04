Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,374 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 1,464,300 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth $1,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Enerflex by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Enerflex by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Price Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

