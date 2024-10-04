Bank of Montreal Can Sells 324,205 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $17.64 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

