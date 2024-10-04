Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,283 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Down 0.6 %

DUOL stock opened at $283.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $297.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DUOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,490,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,444,907. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.