Bank of Montreal Can Sells 608 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

