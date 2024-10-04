Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 400.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,981,000 after acquiring an additional 904,782 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 382,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,974 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 677.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 121,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105,452 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.