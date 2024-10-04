Bank7 (BSVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $36.77 on Friday. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $340.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $119,278.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $119,278.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $184,561.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,603.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,684 over the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

