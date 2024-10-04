Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

B stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 450.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

