Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

