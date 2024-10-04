Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

