BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.42 and traded as low as $121.76. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $122.94, with a volume of 722 shares trading hands.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.73 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

